Woman left with facial injuries after attack on street

The 22-year-old was targeted in Merkinch, Inverness, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Assault: Police have appealed for information (file pic).

A woman was left with facial injuries after being targeted in a serious street attack.

The 22-year-old was walking in Merkinch, Inverness, when the assault took place.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Grant Street or Simpsons Lane between 3.45am and 4.15am on Wednesday.

Detective inspector Peter MacKenzie said: "We are appealing for information after a woman was seriously assaulted and sustained facial injuries.

"In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Grant Street or Simpsons Lane area of Inverness between 3.45am and 4.15am on Wednesday, July 12, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.