Teenager killed after being 'sucked into cave' named

Ali Ahmed, of East London, died while trying to save a friend at the Falls of Bruar.

A teenager who died when he was sucked into a cave after trying to save his friend has been named.

Ali Ahmed, of East London, was killed when he was dragged beneath the water by an undercurrent at the Falls of Bruar in Perthshire.

He was dragged into a cave despite the efforts of his friends, who formed a human chain in an attempt to reach him.

The friend he tried to save was recovered safely.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with his family."