Motorcyclist fighting for life after smash with car
A man was taken to hospital after the crash on the A9 Inverness to Dornoch road.
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash with a car.
The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Dornoch road.
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following the smash near Dornoch Bridge at 5pm on Friday.
The crash involved a blue Triumph motorcycle and a black Ford Fiesta.
Police closed the route for several hours, with diversions put in place on the A949 Evelix to Bonar Bridge road.