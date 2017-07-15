Car plunges into sea after careering off steep cliff
Emergency services were called to the incident at Yesnaby in Orkney on Saturday.
A car has plunged into the sea after careering off a cliff.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Orkney just after 5.30am on Saturday.
Following an extensive search, a car was found in the water at the bottom of the cliff at Yesnaby.
It is not yet known if anyone was inside the vehicle.
A statement from Stromness lifeboat said: "A vehicle was located in deep water out of reach of the crew.
"A search was then carried out of the surrounding cliffs and beaches with nothing found."