Car plunges into sea after careering off steep cliff

Emergency services were called to the incident at Yesnaby in Orkney on Saturday.

Yesnaby: A car was found in the sea in Orkney. swifant (CC BY-SA 2.0) / Cropped

A car has plunged into the sea after careering off a cliff.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Orkney just after 5.30am on Saturday.

Following an extensive search, a car was found in the water at the bottom of the cliff at Yesnaby.

It is not yet known if anyone was inside the vehicle.

A statement from Stromness lifeboat said: "A vehicle was located in deep water out of reach of the crew.

"A search was then carried out of the surrounding cliffs and beaches with nothing found."