Stagecoach bus crashes into ditch doing three-point turn

A93: Police were called to assist in recovering the Stagecoach bus. Fubar News

A Stagecoach bus crashed into a ditch during a three-point turn.

The incident happened on the A93 near Banchory in Aberdeenshire at 8.30am on Saturday.

Police were called following the crash heading towards Inchmarlo.

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokesman said: "One of our busses became stuck in the Inchmarlo area this morning although there was no damage to the vehicle.

"The bus was recovered and taken back to the depot.

"There were no passengers on board at the time."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "The bus went over the road while trying to do a manoeuvre.

"We assisted recovery teams."