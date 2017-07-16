Passengers hurt as minibus careers off road near hotel
The crash happened on the A82 near the Glengarry Castle Hotel in the Highlands.
Passengers have been injured after a minibus careered off a road and smashed into a ditch near a hotel.
The crash happened just before 1.30pm on the A82 near the Glengarry Castle Hotel, Invergarry, in the Highlands.
Police have closed the road to allow crews to make the 16-seater vehicle safe while an air ambulance has also been called.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road is currently closed and will be for some time.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: "Everyone was out prior to the arrival of the fire service.
"Firefighters have been involved in stabilising the vehicle."