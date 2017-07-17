Woman found dead at 'Dracula's castle' in Aberdeenshire

Slain's Castle near Cruden Bay reportedly inspired Dracula author Bram Stoker.

Slain's Castle: Woman's body was found within grounds (file pic). CC by Martyn Gorman

A woman has been found dead at a clifftop fortification which allegedly inspired Dracula's castle

Police were called to Slain's Castle, near Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire, at 9.15am on Sunday.

The death of the 54-year-old, whose body was found within the castle grounds, is being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said: "We were called at about 9.15am on Sunday and a woman in her 50s was found dead at the scene. Her death is being treated as unexplained."



Slain's Castle - often referred to as New Slain's Castle to distinguish it from an older ruin nearby - is believed to have inspired Bram Stoker's 1897 novel.

Another contender is Bran Castle, a medieval fortress in Romania with links to Vlad the Impaler, who is thought to have been the basis for Dracula.

