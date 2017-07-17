High-performance cars worth more than £100,000 stolen

They are believed to have been towed away or moved on the back of a lorry.

Three high-performance cars worth more than £100,000 have been stolen.

The Sierra RS Cosworths were taken from a home on Main Street, Peterhead, on Friday night.

They are believed to have been towed away or moved on the back of a lorry.

Detective constable Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would appeal to anyone with information about any of the vehicles involved to contact police as our enquiries continue.

"The cars are very identifiable, especially to collectors, so I would urge anyone who comes across similar vehicles for sale to let us know as soon as possible."

One car has been recovered, while two others, a blue Ford Cosworth with the registration D341 JHW and a black model with the plate E203 APU are still missing.

Mr Cooper added: "The two models outstanding would most likely have been towed away or put on the back of a truck, van or lorry, so I would also urge anyone who saw anything unusual on the surrounding roads during the night in question to get in touch.

"Likewise I would ask any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward."