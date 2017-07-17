Man killed after a motorcycle collided with two vehicles

A 25-year-old man was killed in the crash in Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

Fatal: A 25-year-old has died. PA

A 25-year-old man has died following a collision with two vehicles in Aberdeenshire.

At around 5.20pm on Monday, a motorcycle collided with a car on the A980 at Glassel, Banchory.

The identify of the biker will not be released until next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 25 year old male has died following a road traffic accident involving two vehicles at 17:20 hours today on A980 at Glassel.

"Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the accident to contact them on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.