Motorcycle rider and passenger critical after crash

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Friday.

The collision, between a Ford Focus and a blue Triumph motorcycle, happened on the A9 road around 5pm near Dornoch Bridge.

A 65-year-old man riding the motorcycle and a 67-year-old woman who was his pillion passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

Medics say they are in a critical but stable condition.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone who has not already spoken to police has been asked to call 101 quoting reference number NE9893/17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.