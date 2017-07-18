Kitten found dumped in bin outside bar in St Andrews

The feline, christened Rascal, was discovered on North Street on July 12.

Rascal: Kitten overheard in bin by member of public. Scottish SPCA

A kitten was found dumped in a bin outside a bar in Fife.

The feline, who animal rescue volunteers have christened Rascal, was found outside Rascals Bar on North Street, St Andrews, on July 12.

A member of the public overheard him and discovered him inside the bin with another kitten, which ran off before the person could catch him.

Rascal was handed into Provost Veterinary Group on Largo Road in the town and has since been taken to the Scottish SPCA's centre in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire to be cared for.

Animal rescue officer Susan Witton said: "The wee guy was discovered with another kitten who managed to run off before the member of public was able to catch him.

"He's been named Rascal by staff at our centre in Lanarkshire where he is being cared for.

"If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or has any information we urge you to get in touch."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.