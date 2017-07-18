Family in tribute to motorcyclist who died in crash

Macauley Tuck was travelling on the A980 when his bike collided with a car.

Macauley Tuck: The 25-year-old died after crash on a980. Derek Ironside/ Police Scotland

A motorcyclist who died after a crash on Monday has been named.

Macauley Tuck, of Torphins, Aberdeenshire, was travelling on the A980 at Glassel at around 5.20pm when his bike collided with a car travelling the opposite direction.

The 25-year-old's family have paid tribute to a keen fisherman with "a great sense of humour".

In a statement released through Police Scotland they said: "We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch or came by, it is very much appreciated.

"Macauley was a character and had a great sense of humour. He had many interests and particularly loved fishing, especially on the River Dee.

"He will be very sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues."