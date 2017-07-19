Child, four, struck by car in hit-and-run next to park
The incident, involving a small black car, happened on Springfield Gardens in Inverness.
A four-year-old child has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
The collision happened on Springfield Gardens in Inverness shortly after 7.45pm on Tuesday.
The youngster was struck by a small black car that failed to stop following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The child was conveyed to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.