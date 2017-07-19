Crew of supply ship hired by Shell 'paid £2.60 an hour'

The North Promise, which is owned by Gulfmark, is contracted to the oil giant.

Shell: Ship contracted to oil firm for two years (file pic).

The crew of a North Sea supply ship hired by Shell are being paid less than the minimum wage, according to industry watchdogs.

Filipino crew aboard the North Promise reportedly earn as little as £2.60 an hour.

The supply ship, which is owned by Gulfmark, was contracted to Shell for two years in April.

It was inspected by the International Transport Workers' Federation when it arrived in Aberdeen last week, who found crew were paid $590 a month.

The RMT union described it as the latest in a series of pay scandals to hit UK ports.

National secretary Steve Todd said: "Migrant seafarers on this vessel and across the international shipping industry are treated almost as if they are lucky to receive a wage at all.

"Ultimately that exploitation is getting worse and we are encountering it more and more on vessels, including those in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

RMT has accused Gulfmark of making British seafarers redundant and replacing them with poorly paid foreign crew.

At times more than half of the foreign-flagged vessels in the North Sea employ crew on less than the minimum wage, while others are not paid at all.

It is legal to pay crew less than the minimum wage if they are recruited overseas.

A Shell spokeswoman said: "We work with all suppliers to ensure they meet Shell health and safety standards, which includes welfare of staff."

Gulfmark has been approached for comment.