Police officer 'bottled on his fourth day on the job'

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault, vandalism and threatening behaviour.

Arrest: Police officer 'hit on the head' (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A man has been charged with assault after a police officer was allegedly hit with a bottle.

The officer was responding to reports of a car being vandalised on South Methven Street in Perth when he was reportedly stuck on the head.

The incident at 8.20pm on Tuesday happened on the officer's fourth day on the job.

He is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with police assault, vandalism and threatening behaviour.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.