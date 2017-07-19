Rally driver's fears about spectators before fatal crash

Inquiry into deaths at Snowman and Jim Clark rallies begins hearing evidence.

Joy Robson: Died at the rally in 2013.

A rally driver who crashed his car, killing a woman and injuring an eight-year old boy, said he was concerned about large number of spectators at the side of the track.

Graeme Schoneville, of Carluke, South Lanarkshire, was giving evidence at the fatal accident inquiry at Edinburgh Sheriff Court into the death of 50-year old Joy Robson at the Highland Snowman Rally in February 2013.

The inquiry will then focus on the deaths of three people at the Jim Clark Memorial Rally in May 2014.

Mr Schoneville, 31, told advocate depute Andrew Brown QC that when he arrived at the starting point of the stage at Glen Urquhart he was aware of large numbers of spectators' cars.

Mr Brown asked if anything concerned him.

"I had no concern about the route but there were a lot of spectators," Mr Schoneville said.

Asked why this concerned him, he said: "Just that there were more than usual. Because of the areas where they were standing, close to the route and people walking up the road."

This, he said, had made him more cautious and he had eased off. He had completed seven miles of the nine-mile section of the route when, he said: "I came to a corner and the road surface changed and the car began to slide.

"As I tried to correct it, the car swung in the opposite direction and impacted a rock. I remember a loud bang and the car just swung."

Mr Brown told the inquiry he lost all control of the car, adding: "I can remember it rolling. I remember seeing the sky."

The car landed upright on its four wheels on the left hand side of the road.

Mr Schoneville said he was aware of a number of people trying to lift the vehicle.

He later learned the crash had caused the death of Ms Robson, a nursery teacher from Portree in Skye.

Asked if he still took part in rallying, Mr Schoneville said: "I have tried but it never felt the same".

One spectator, 36-year old Michael Hossack, who was attending the Snowman with his wife Claire, said people had been standing "closer than normal" to the road.

"I just moved because I didn't like that area" he said.

After he changed location, Mr Hossack said he saw Mr Schoneville's car coming down the hill.

"It just rolled over," he said. "I just got a glimpse of it. I put my hand up and Claire jumped back."

Mr Hossack was taking a video of the event as the crash happened.

In the footage, his wife is heard crying "Oh my God".

The film showed the couple falling through bushes and undergrowth.

Mr Hossack said: "I think the car hit a rock. I am sure I saw it in mid-air, rolling."

Questioned by Mark Stewart QC, representing the Highland Car Club and Mr Schoneville, Mr Hossack said he did not know the Glen Urquhart stage had been halted at the starting point because of spectators' behaviour.

Cars already out on the course were still moving.

Mr Stewart asked: "Did you see a marshal approaching the lady who died and was it clear the marshal was trying to get people away from the area?"

"Yes," replied Mr Hossack.

The inquiry into the crash at the Snowman Rally is expected to last a week.

It will then hear evidence on the deaths of Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern at the Jim Clark Memorial Rally in May, 2014.