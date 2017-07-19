Man detained after boy, four, injured in 'hit-and-run'

The collision, involving a Ford Focus, happened on Springfield Gardens, Inverness.

Springfield Gardens: The boy was seriously injured in Inverness. STV

A man has been detained after a four-year-old child was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run.

The collision happened on Springfield Gardens in Inverness on Tuesday shortly after 7.45pm.

The boy was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries following the alleged incident.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 33-year-old man has been detained in connection with the collision, involving a black Ford Focus.

PS Donnie Mackinnon said: "I can confirm a 33-year-old man has been detained and is assisting with our enquiries.

"I would like to thank everyone who has already spoken to us for their assistance with this matter and urge anybody who has information but not yet made contact to get in touch with police on 101."