Whale rescued by kayakers after getting stuck in marina

The mammal is believed to have got lost after becoming separated from its pod in Shetland.

Vidlin: Kayakers go to mammal's rescue. Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary

A pair of kayakers and three men in a rowing boat were among a group of people who rescued a lost whale in Shetland.

The cetacean got into difficulty after swimming close to shore near the village of Vidlin on Tuesday.

It is believed to have got lost and disorientated after becoming separated from its pod.

A pair of local kayakers became involved after the whale swam dangerously close to shore on Tuesday evening and paddled out to guide it away.

They managed to get the whale clear but it then swam into Vidlin Marina and beached in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Pilot whale: Swimming close to shore. Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary

By 6am the whale had managed to free itself and two local boats attempted to guide it out of the marina. 

They were later joined by three man in a row boat.

Rescuer Pete Bevington, from Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "It took a while but the whale started to get its bearings and the three boats began herding it up the bay.

"After it got used to being in deeper water it was diving quite deep and surfacing and moving very fast out towards the mouth of the bay.

"It got just about to the mouth of the bay and then veered towards a rocky outcrop and we lost it.

"We assumed it had gone out to sea, but an hour or two later we heard the whale was circling off a beach in the area where we last saw it."

Local wildlife groups are now monitoring the whale in case it heads back into the marina.

