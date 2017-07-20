  • STV
Ideas wanted for Dundee's bid to be capital of culture

STV

V&A: Dundee is undergoing a cultural renaissance (file pic).
V&A: Dundee is undergoing a cultural renaissance (file pic). V&A Dundee

Members of the public are being urged to contribute to Dundee's European Capital of Culture 2023 bid by submitting ideas for events.

The call for Scots to get involved marks 100 days until the bid proposal deadline on October 27.

Backed by Dundee City Council and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland, the team behind Dundee 2023 want to create a programme which shows the richness of the region to the rest of Europe.

Dundonians, Scots and people from across the world have now been invited to submit ideas for the 2023 programme.

A website accompanying the campaign will document the city's connections to European communities through family or social links but also across arts, music, heritage, sports and business relationships.

Stewart Murdoch, chairman of Dundee 2023, said: "This is a once in a generation opportunity - the equivalent of the cultural Olympics.

"It's a chance for Dundee to host a year of major international events and showcase Scotland's creative and cultural talent by winning a title that will never be available to the UK again.

"The Capital of Culture Bid is successful when the city is fully behind it, and we need to convince the competition judges of that."

If Dundee is successful at becoming European Capital of Culture 2023 it is estimated it would bring an estimated £128m increase to the economy and create 1600 new job opportunities.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, said: "This bid is an exciting opportunity to strengthen Scotland's cultural ties with Europe and celebrate our diverse cultural heritage.

"As the first UNESCO City of Design in the UK and home to the world-class V&A museum, Dundee is helping to promote Scotland's culture and design tradition worldwide, strengthening its reputation as an international hub of creative excellence. I wish Dundee every success with their bid."

Councillor John Alexander, Dundee City Council said: "This city is and has been going through a cultural renaissance over the last few years and our journey towards 2023 is a hugely exciting opportunity.

"We are a city that is creating our own future. With 100 days to go until the bid is submitted, I would urge you all to play your part in shaping our vision for Dundee to be the European Capital of Culture for 2023."

