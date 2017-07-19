Two more charged after man's death in 'disturbance'

Gary Clampett, 39, was found dead at a property in Fraserburgh in June.

Arrests: Police were called to Fernie Place. STV

Another two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in an Aberdeenshire town.

Gary Clampett, 39, died after reports of a disturbance at a property in Fraserburgh in the early hours of June 18.

He was found by police with serious injuries at a property in Fernie Place at 4am.

Police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The men, aged 24 and 52, are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two days after Mr Clampett was found dead, Barry Martin, 31, and Joseph Martin, 39, both of Fraserburgh, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempted murder.