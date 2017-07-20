Hooligans with iron bars attack Aberdeen fans in Bosnia

Gang with bats threw flares at fans in Mostar, Bosnia, ahead of Europa League tie.

Mostar: At least two Aberdeen fans taken to hospital in Bosnia.

Masked football hooligans carrying baseball bats have attacked Aberdeen fans in a bar ahead of their Europa League match in Bosnia.

The gang threw flares into the Black Dog Bar in Old Town, Mostar, while iron bars were also used to attack around 50 Dons fans.

At least two Aberdeen supporters were taken to hospital following the assault.

The hooligans are understood to be associated with HSK Zrinjski Mostar, who drew 1-1 with Maribor on Wednesday.

The unprovoked attack led to a huge police presence in the city ahead of the team's Europa League qualifier with Siroki Brijeg, who are based about 100 miles away.

Around 200 Aberdeen fans are in Bosnia ahead of the Europa League second qualifying round second leg.