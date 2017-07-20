Donald Trump's son jets into Scotland for golf visit

Eric Trump has touched down in Aberdeen with 30 businessmen for the trip.

Trump: The US president's son will also visit Turnberry and Doonbeg. Fubar News

The son of US President Donald Trump has landed in Scotland ahead of a golf trip around his father's courses.

Eric Trump touched down in Aberdeen with 30 businessmen as he prepares to play Trump International Golf Links at Menie in Aberdeenshire.

The vice-president of the Trump Organisation will also visit Turnberry and Doonbeg as part of the trip.

He said: "We own phenomenal golf courses around the world and none more so than in Scotland and Ireland.

"I am immensely proud to bring friends and guests with me to experience our great properties in Aberdeen, Turnberry and Doonbeg.

"Aberdeen is a very special property within our portfolio and we have great plans for continuing this incredible development in the years to come."