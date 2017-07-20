Unseen baby ashes scandal report 'must be made public'

Infants were secretly cremated alongside unrelated adults for years in Aberdeen.

Baby ashes: Aberdeen was at the centre of the scandal (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Aberdeen Council has been ordered to make public an unseen report revealing the role senior staff played in the baby ashes scandal.

Children were secretly cremated alongside unrelated adults for years in the city, a practice branded "unethical and abhorrent" following a national inquiry.

Its findings led the council to commission its own report, which has not yet been published despite demands from the families of cremated children.

It is understood to be critical of council staff, including former infrastructure director Pete Leonard.

Mr Leonard, who resigned earlier this year, described the overnight cremation of babies as "slow cooking".

The Scottish Information Commissioner (SIC) has now ordered the council to publish the majority of the report by September 1.

It criticised Aberdeen City Council for repeatedly changing its explanation for why it could not publish the report in response to a freedom of information request.

She said: "The council's actions suggest it was intentionally trying to prevent [BBC Scotland journalist] Kevin Keane from accessing information it could quite readily provide to him."

The national inquiry led by Dame Elish Angiolini examined 200 cases at 14 Scottish crematoria but said the "most serious issues" involved Aberdeen Crematorium and branded the actions of staff "deeply disturbing".

It was launched in 2013 following the revelation that staff at Mortonhall Crematorium in Edinburgh had secretly been burying the ashes of babies.