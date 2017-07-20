Specialist teams comb coastline in hunt for missing man

Graeme Leslie, from St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, was last seen in Dundee six days ago.

Specialist police search teams and the coastguard will comb the Aberdeenshire coastline in a bid to trace a man missing for six days.

Graeme Leslie, 62, was last positively sighted in Dundee on July 14 but may have also been seen at his home in Scotston Place, St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, on Monday, July 17.

He has not been in touch with his family and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Mr Leslie is known to frequent pubs in both Dundee and Montrose in Angus.

He is white, around 5ft 1in, of stocky build, with glasses and a tattoo on his right forearm. It is not known what he is wearing.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "I would appeal to anyone who has seen a man matching the description of Graeme provided to please contact us as soon as possible.

"Likewise I would ask Graeme if he sees our appeal to let police know he is safe and well.

"It has been several days since anyone has spoken to him and our concerns for his safety and well-being are growing."

She added: "Searches involving specialist police teams and the RNLI will take place today along the coastline near Graeme's home.

"He is known to frequent licensed premises in the Dundee and Montrose areas so I would urge people frequenting or working in these places to keep an eye out for him.

"Please contact Police on 101 with any information as soon as possible."