Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by bus

A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident on Hillview Road, Aberdeen.

Hillview Road: Stagecoach bus was not in service. Google 2017

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a smash with a bus.

The incident happened on Hillview Road in Aberdeeen at 5.40am on Thursday.

A 64-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition following the crash.

The collision involved a Stagecoach bus, which was not in service.

The Health and Safety Executive is understood to have been contacted over the incident.

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokeswoman said: "Our first thoughts are for the welfare of our employee.

"We are also assisting the authorities with their investigation into the incident."