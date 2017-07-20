Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by bus
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a smash with a bus.
The incident happened on Hillview Road in Aberdeeen at 5.40am on Thursday.
A 64-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition following the crash.
The collision involved a Stagecoach bus, which was not in service.
The Health and Safety Executive is understood to have been contacted over the incident.
A Stagecoach North Scotland spokeswoman said: "Our first thoughts are for the welfare of our employee.
"We are also assisting the authorities with their investigation into the incident."