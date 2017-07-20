  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen fan tells of baseball bat attack in Bosnia

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Andy McLaren

Neil Harper was forced to the ground after being smashed over the head in Mostar bar.

An Aberdeen fan has spoken of the moment he was smashed over the head with a baseball bat by Bosnian hooligans.

Neil Harper was forced to the ground after being smacked in the attack at the Black Dog Bar in Old Town, Mostar.

The hooligans are not associated with the Dons' Europa League opponents Siroki Brijeg.

They are understand to have ties with HSK Zrinjski Mostar, who drew 1-1 with Maribor on Wednesday.

The gang, also armed with iron bars, threw flares at 50 Aberdeen fans before ransacking the pub.

Mr Harper said: "I was just sitting having a quiet drink in the bar with a crowd of the boys and all of a sudden flares seemed to come in from the left hand side.

"I stood up and the next thing I was whacked over the head with a baseball bat or something.

"I was down on the deck. It was over as quickly as it started."

Flares: The hooligans caused havoc in Old Town, Mostar.
Flares: The hooligans caused havoc in Old Town, Mostar.

Neil suffered a facial injury while also being hit on the side of his body.

He added: "All down my side is sore.

"I have a bit of bruising coming out my face but I will live. We just have to get a win tonight."

Around 200 Aberdeen fans are in Bosnia ahead of the Europa League second qualifying round second leg.

Stephen Long: Owner said hooligans destroyed everything in their path.
Stephen Long: Owner said hooligans destroyed everything in their path.

Bar owner Stephen Long said the hooligans destroyed everything in their path.

He said: "We were charged by maybe 15 to 20 young men who attacked everybody indiscriminately.

"Locals and foreigners were attacked. Two were put in the hospital and it was really just a sad situation.

"We were lucky enough to get as many people inside out of harm's way because they smashed all the glass, they started fires and broke furniture."

He added: "This is not normal in Mostar. The old city like this is usually peaceful and people want you to be here and want you to come.

"Tonight we are going to prove it by holding an extra big party."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1393924-hooligans-with-bats-and-iron-bars-attack-aberdeen-fans/ | default

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.