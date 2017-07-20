Aberdeen fan tells of baseball bat attack in Bosnia

Neil Harper was forced to the ground after being smashed over the head in Mostar bar.

An Aberdeen fan has spoken of the moment he was smashed over the head with a baseball bat by Bosnian hooligans.

Neil Harper was forced to the ground after being smacked in the attack at the Black Dog Bar in Old Town, Mostar.

The hooligans are not associated with the Dons' Europa League opponents Siroki Brijeg.

They are understand to have ties with HSK Zrinjski Mostar, who drew 1-1 with Maribor on Wednesday.

The gang, also armed with iron bars, threw flares at 50 Aberdeen fans before ransacking the pub.

Mr Harper said: "I was just sitting having a quiet drink in the bar with a crowd of the boys and all of a sudden flares seemed to come in from the left hand side.

"I stood up and the next thing I was whacked over the head with a baseball bat or something.

"I was down on the deck. It was over as quickly as it started."

Flares: The hooligans caused havoc in Old Town, Mostar.

Neil suffered a facial injury while also being hit on the side of his body.

He added: "All down my side is sore.

"I have a bit of bruising coming out my face but I will live. We just have to get a win tonight."

Around 200 Aberdeen fans are in Bosnia ahead of the Europa League second qualifying round second leg.

Stephen Long: Owner said hooligans destroyed everything in their path.

Bar owner Stephen Long said the hooligans destroyed everything in their path.

He said: "We were charged by maybe 15 to 20 young men who attacked everybody indiscriminately.

"Locals and foreigners were attacked. Two were put in the hospital and it was really just a sad situation.

"We were lucky enough to get as many people inside out of harm's way because they smashed all the glass, they started fires and broke furniture."

He added: "This is not normal in Mostar. The old city like this is usually peaceful and people want you to be here and want you to come.

"Tonight we are going to prove it by holding an extra big party."