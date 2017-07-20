The cetacean got into difficulty after swimming close to shore in Shetland.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5514268566001-kayakers-rescue-of-whale-at-marina-caught-on-camera.jpg" />

A lost whale rescued from a Shetland marina has made its way safely back to sea.

The cetacean got into difficulty after swimming close to the shore near Vidlin on Tuesday.

It is believed to have become lost and disorientated after getting separated from its pod.

A pair of local kayakers became involved on Tuesday evening and guided it away from the shore.

Three men in a row boat joined the rescue on Wednesday and helped herd the whale to the mouth of the bay along with two other vessels.

Rescuer Pete Bevington, from Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, said: "This was one of the toughest and most rewarding whale rescues we've been involved with and showed what can be done when you have a lot of people working together to help a creature in danger of stranding like this.

"We would like to thank everyone who was involved, we might not have succeeded in getting the whale out of the marina without their help."

The rescuers believe the whale swam out to sea on Thursday morning.

"It had disappeared on Thursday morning so we're fairly confident that the whale has now gone out to sea - though one can never be sure," Mr Bevinton added.

"Meanwhile, we have had one dolphin stranding and killer whales off the coastline in Hillswick so it's been a real week of whales in Shetland."