Men charged with fire-raising after social club blaze

Flames spread from a derelict building in Maud, Aberdeenshire, on May 27.

Social club: Fire caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Two men have been charged after a fire at a social club in an Aberdeenshire town.

The blaze started at a derelict building on Market Street, Maud, before spreading to the roof of the Maud JFC club next door.

It has been estimated damage valued at "a mid-five figure sum" was caused by the fire.

Police have now arrested two men, both aged 33, in connection with the incident on May 27.

They have been charged in relation to wilful fire-raising and are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective sergeant Martyn Thomson said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended this fire along with police.

"The storage building and its contents was destroyed and there was also damage to the social club Building.

"We would like to thank the public for assisting us while enquiries were carried out."