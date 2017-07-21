  • STV
  • MySTV

Fault leaves passengers stuck in airport for 36 hours

Emma O'Neill

Passengers were already aboard the flight when they were told of the problem.

Delayed: Passengers have been stuck for over 36 hours.
Delayed: Passengers have been stuck for over 36 hours. Thomson

Travellers flying from Aberdeen to Portugal have been stuck in the airport for 36 hours after their flight was delayed.

Stranded since Thursday morning, the Aberdeen to Faro Thomson flight was delayed due to "technical issues".

The flight was due to depart at 6am on Thursday. Travellers due to return to Aberdeen from Faro were also delayed, due to using the same aircraft later that day.

Andrew Dalgarno was caught up in the chaos in Faro with his wife Debbie and 14-year-old son Matthew.

Mr Dalgarno said: "We paid £350 each for return flights on a plane which was supposed to leave at 10.15am on Thursday.

"After waiting for six hours, we were finally told the flight had been cancelled due to a technical fault.

"We were bussed to a nearby hotel and told we would be given a meal and should expect more information later.

"But word soon spread between passengers that we would be flown to Manchester at 12.15 on Friday and then take a bus back to Aberdeen.

"We were told by Thomson representatives at the hotel and the airport that we would get letters upon arrival at Manchester telling us how to make a compensation claim.

"However, on arrival, we were met by Swissport staff who knew nothing about these letters.

"We are now confused as to who we actually claim from."

Mr Dalgarno's son suffers from road travel sickness, so to avoid the nine hour bus back to Aberdeen, the family were forced to pay out over £400 to secure flights home on Friday evening.

Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen

Diane Runcie has been stuck in Aberdeen airport since 6am on Thursday.

On Thursday morning she said they were informed of the delay, while they were on the flight and had to disembark the flight.

"We were to go back into the departure lounge and wait for an update at 7.00am which then changed to 8.00am.

"By 10.00am we were told there would be update at 1pm.

"After no update, we were asked to collect our cases and taken to a hotel."

Ms Runcie is currently still at Aberdeen airport, where she is hopeful the flight will leave at the new scheduled time of 8.35pm.

A spokeswoman from Thomsons said: "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers due to travel on flights FPO811 from Aberdeen to Faro and FPO812 from Faro to Aberdeen, which unfortunately have been delayed as a result of a technical issue.

"We provided affected customers with overnight accommodation and vouchers for refreshments. We will also be providing letters to customers with EU flight delay claim information in line with the Civil Aviation Authority's guidelines.

"We understand how frustrating a flight delay can be and are working hard to have these flights on the way as soon as possible. We would like to thank affected passengers for their patience and understanding."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.