Fault leaves passengers stuck in airport for 36 hours

Passengers were already aboard the flight when they were told of the problem.

Delayed: Passengers have been stuck for over 36 hours. Thomson

Travellers flying from Aberdeen to Portugal have been stuck in the airport for 36 hours after their flight was delayed.

Stranded since Thursday morning, the Aberdeen to Faro Thomson flight was delayed due to "technical issues".

The flight was due to depart at 6am on Thursday. Travellers due to return to Aberdeen from Faro were also delayed, due to using the same aircraft later that day.

Andrew Dalgarno was caught up in the chaos in Faro with his wife Debbie and 14-year-old son Matthew.

Mr Dalgarno said: "We paid £350 each for return flights on a plane which was supposed to leave at 10.15am on Thursday.

"After waiting for six hours, we were finally told the flight had been cancelled due to a technical fault.

"We were bussed to a nearby hotel and told we would be given a meal and should expect more information later.

"But word soon spread between passengers that we would be flown to Manchester at 12.15 on Friday and then take a bus back to Aberdeen.

"We were told by Thomson representatives at the hotel and the airport that we would get letters upon arrival at Manchester telling us how to make a compensation claim.

"However, on arrival, we were met by Swissport staff who knew nothing about these letters.

"We are now confused as to who we actually claim from."

Mr Dalgarno's son suffers from road travel sickness, so to avoid the nine hour bus back to Aberdeen, the family were forced to pay out over £400 to secure flights home on Friday evening.

Diane Runcie has been stuck in Aberdeen airport since 6am on Thursday.

On Thursday morning she said they were informed of the delay, while they were on the flight and had to disembark the flight.

"We were to go back into the departure lounge and wait for an update at 7.00am which then changed to 8.00am.

"By 10.00am we were told there would be update at 1pm.

"After no update, we were asked to collect our cases and taken to a hotel."

Ms Runcie is currently still at Aberdeen airport, where she is hopeful the flight will leave at the new scheduled time of 8.35pm.

A spokeswoman from Thomsons said: "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers due to travel on flights FPO811 from Aberdeen to Faro and FPO812 from Faro to Aberdeen, which unfortunately have been delayed as a result of a technical issue.

"We provided affected customers with overnight accommodation and vouchers for refreshments. We will also be providing letters to customers with EU flight delay claim information in line with the Civil Aviation Authority's guidelines.

"We understand how frustrating a flight delay can be and are working hard to have these flights on the way as soon as possible. We would like to thank affected passengers for their patience and understanding."

