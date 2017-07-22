Four teenagers arrested in connection with assault

The two girls and two boys allegedly attacked a 31-year-old man in Inverness.

Attacked: The man was assaulted as he walked through Inshes Park. Google

Four teenagers have been arrested after reportedly assaulting and robbing a man in Inverness.

The 31-year-old man was approached by a group of youths in Inshes Park between 1am and 1.30am on Tuesday.

He was assaulted and had a number of personal items stolen.

The victim was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.

Two girls, aged 16 and 15-years-old, and two boys, aged 14 and 16-years-old, have been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are currently ongoing.

Detective Constable Sarah Gordon said: "In particular we are working to establish if others were involved and I would urge anybody with information which could help with our enquiries to make contact as soon as possible.

"This robbery appears to be unprovoked and will naturally be concerning to the local community.

"Anybody who has saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area at the time should contact us on 101."

