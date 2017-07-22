Main road closed after 'serious' one-vehicle accident

The A923, on the outskirts of Dundee, has been shut since 2.30am on Saturday.

Crash: A man was seriously injured in the incident. Google

A busy road has been closed following a "serious" crash just north of Dundee.

Part of the A923 was shut off just after 2.30am on Saturday after the incident.

A male casualty was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland is currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Dundee to Coupar Angus road, near Tullybaccart.

"The road is currently closed for investigation work.

"Local diversions are in place."

Music fans travelling to Rewind festival are asked to leave extra time for the journey.

