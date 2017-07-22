Mountain rescue called out to lost Cairngorm walker

The man had been walking on Braeriach when he got into trouble.

Search: 12 members of the team joined the search party. Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist a lost hill walker on Friday evening.

At around 5.30pm, the team were informed that a walker had become lost in the wind and mist on Braeriach and was unable to descend.

A team of 12 rescuers was deployed, and were aided by a rescue helicopter.

The search was hindered when visibility dropped below 10m.

The casulty was found at around 11.30pm, where the rescue team carried him down to a pickup point where he was airlifted to safety.

Team Leader Willie Anderson said: "I don't mind admitting that I was getting a bit concerned.

"We had very little to go on in terms of where this gentleman was likely to have gone in the mist, and anyone who has been on Braeriach knows that it is a massive, complex hill, with a featureless plateau, ringed by cliffs and crags.

"All we knew was that he was still very high, but tucked out of the wind in boulders, which was good for his welfare, but was going to make spotting him tricky ."

He added: "The hill parties had done a great job of searching in dreadful visibility, but we knew that we were running out of options.

"Luckily we have folk in the team who know these hills really well, and we reckoned that there was an outside chance that the gentleman had descended an isolated spur - which was where we found him."

