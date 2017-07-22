Eighteen-year-old killed in car crash near Dundee

The road has been shut since 2.30am on Saturday while police investigate.

Crash: The male was killed on the A923 Google

An 18-year-old male has died following a "serious" crash just north of Dundee.

Part of the A923 was shut off just after 2.30am on Saturday after the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm an 18-year-old male has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Dundee to Coupar Angus road near Tullybaccart.

"The road is currently closed whilst investigation work is carried out.

"Local diversions are in place."

Music fans travelling to Rewind festival are asked to leave extra time for the journey.

