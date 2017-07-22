Body found in village during search for missing man

Police have been searching for Graeme Leslie, who went missing a week ago.

Search: Body found in village. Police Scotland / Google 2017

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing a week ago.

Graeme Leslie, 62, was last seen in Dundee on July 14 but may have also been at his home in the village of St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, on Monday, July 17.

Concerns were growing for his welfare as he had not been in touch with his family.

On Saturday, police said a body had been found by specialist officers during searches in St Cyrus.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Mr Leslie's family have been informed of the development.