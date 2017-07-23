Injured hillwalker 'crawled for hours' to reach safety

The female walker had been taking on the Fisherfield Five in Wester Ross.

Injured: The woman had to spend the night on the mountain. Geograph

An injured hillwalker was forced to "crawl for hours" to reach safety.

The female walker had been tackling the Fisherfield Five, in Wester Ross, on Friday evening with a partner, when she slipped and injured her ankle.

The walker was unable to walk any further and was forced to crawl for hours before spending the night on the mountainside.

In the early hours of Saturday, the uninjured walker set off on a five hour hike in one of the most remote parts of the UK to raise the alarm.

Fifteen members of the Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist and returned to the injured woman.

A rescue helicopter was also present, and the casualty was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital.

Donald MacRae, Team Leader of Dundonnell MRT, said: "The couple did the right thing and were both well equipped.

"We were very grateful for the air assistance received as it would otherwise have resulted in over a ten hour stretcher carry, given the truly remote location."

