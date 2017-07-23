Motorcyclist killed following crash on Perthshire road

The 51-year-old crashed just south of Blair Atholl on the B8079.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Perthshire.

On Saturday at around 8.30pm, a 51-year-old was killed on the B8079, just south of Blair Atholl.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigation work was carried out.

A police spokesman said: "A 51-year-old man has died.

"Inquiries are ongoing at this time. Anyone with information can contact police on 101."

