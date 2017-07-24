Teenager who died in one-vehicle smash named by police

Billy Haggart, 18, died in the crash on the A923 Dundee to Coupar Angus road.

A teenager who died in a crash near Dundee has been named.

Billy Haggart, 18, of Coupar Angus, died in the one-vehicle smash on the A923 Dundee to Coupar Angus road.

The crash happened shortly after 2.30am on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing and Tayside division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries to contact 101.

"As with all sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."