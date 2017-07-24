Community centre destroyed in huge blaze in Dundee

The fire at the Mill o' Mains Pavilion broke out at about 8pm on Sunday.

Blaze: Community centre's roof caved in.

A community centre used by a school breakfast club has been destroyed in a fire.

The blaze at the Mill o' Mains Pavilion in Dundee broke out at around 8pm on Sunday.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene but the building off Hebrides Drive could not be saved.

Firefighters left the scene at around 1.40am after making the pavilion safe.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted to reports of a fire at the Mill o' Mains Pavilion in Dundee.

"A total of three fire appliances were mobilised to the scene and crews used high-powered hoses to extinguish the flames.

"There were no reported casualties and firefighters left the scene at around 1.40am on Monday."

The building was used by community groups, including a school breakfast club that was forced to have their meal outside on Monday morning.

Aftermath: Community centre was destroyed. STV