Earthquake causes houses to shake in the Highlands
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at Badrallach near Ullapool on Sunday.
An earthquake has hit part of Scotland causing houses to shake.
British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded a 2.3-magnitude earthquake at Badrallach near Ullapool in the Highlands.
Those living in Ullapool and nearby Loggie, Ardessie and Camusnagaul all reported the earthquake, which happened shortly before 9am on Sunday.
BGS said the reports included houses shaking, similar to the feeling of lorries passing.
The earthquake has been classed as "weak" but could be still felt indoors.