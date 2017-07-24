Bridge on A9 closes after smash involving three cars
The collision happened on the Cromarty Bridge in the Highlands at 1.20pm on Monday.
A bridge on the A9 has been closed after a three-car crash.
The collision happened on the Cromarty Bridge in the Highlands heading southbound at 1.20pm on Monday.
A section of the route has been closed, with diversions in place through Dingwall.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We made the vehicles safe.
"Those involved were released prior to our arrival."