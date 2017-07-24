Motorcyclist who died in crash in Perthshire named

Neil Cownie, 51, of Forfar, succumbed to injuries suffered in incident near Blair Athol.

Crash: The motorcyclist has been named. Google

A motorcyclist who died after a crash in Perthshire at the weekend has been named.

Neil Cownie, 51, of Forfar, died succumbed to his injuries after the incident on the B8079 near Blair Atholl on Saturday at about 8.30pm.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigative work was carried out.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact Tayside Division on 101.

"As with all sudden deaths a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.