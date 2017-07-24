  • STV
Rally car 'hit two rocks' before fatally striking mother

STV

An eight-year-old boy was also injured when the driver lost control of his car.

Joy Robson: Court told her fate was 'out of the hands' of the rally driver.

A rally car hit two rocks, was launched into the air and uprooted a tree before fatally striking a woman, a court has heard.

Joy Robson, 50, died at the Snowman Rally in the Highlands on February 16, 2013.

The fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into her death at Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard the fate of the mother and an eight-year-old boy who was injured was "out of the hands" of 31-year-old driver Graeme Schoneville.

Giving evidence on the fifth day of the inquiry, constable George Lemmon said he attended at the site after receiving a message a person had died.

He said paint from the car showed it had hit two large stones, covered by grass and over-hanging tree branches. 

"The car must have been airborne after hitting the second stone" he said.

It had uprooted a tree 4.5ft off the track and hit another at about 7.5ft up its base.

Asked by advocate depute Andrew Brown QC what speed the car been travelling, Mr Lemmon said it was not possible to say but the average target time would have been 60mph to 65mph.

Mr Lemmon said the second stone had broken the rear wheel, causing the driver to lose control.

Mr Brown asked him: "Could the driver have done anything to take control or was it out of his control?"

The constable replied: "It was completely out of his hands. It had launched itself after hitting the stone".

Police constable George Lemmon

Asked about responsibility for safety at rallies, Mr Lemmon responded: "Organisers can only do so much.

"Spectators themselves decide where they want to stand and get the best view."

Mr Lemmon agreed when asked by Mark Stewart QC, for the Highland Car Club, that there were warnings on the rally website and signs very close to where the crash occurred.

John Clayton, 72, one of the two marshals at the hairpin bend, told the inquiry how he contacted the rally stage manager and asked it be stopped as he was concerned about "the wall" of spectators arriving at that location.

Cars that had not started were stopped immediately but there were six cars heading for the hairpin. The car that crashed was the fourth car.

Three cars had gone through when, he said, he heard a "bang, bang, and saw the car spiralling up in the air".

He added: "There were some small trees, 10-15 ft high and it went over the top of those. It lost its momentum and went straight down, people were running in every direction."

Mr Clayton said since then the Snowman Rally has a much better spectator controlled area and the way it handles spectators was totally changed.

He said there are now wider areas for people to watch and the Forestry Commission has cleared sight lines.

Following evidence on the Snowman Rally, the inquiry will hear evidence into the death of three people during the Jim Clark Memorial Rally in the Scottish Borders on May 31, 2014.

