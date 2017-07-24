Girl, eight, killed in log fall in Argyll forest named

Kayla MacDonald from Dunbeg, Argyll, died and a 12-year-old was injured.

Kayla MacDonald: Family pay tribute to 'fun-loving' eight-year-old.

An eight-year-old girl who suffered fatal injuries after becoming trapped under logs near in Argyll has been named.

The girl is Kayla MacDonald from Dunbeg, about two and a half miles outside Oban.

Emergency services responded to a report a young girl had become trapped under some logs at a wooded area near Benderloch at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics attending, Kayla died at the scene.

Her family said in a statement: "Kayla was a precious fun-loving eight-year-old who was loved by everyone around her.

"Kayla's smile would light up a room. She attended Rockfield's Gaelic Medium school, where she was fluent in Gaelic.

"Our wee girl loved music and dance as well as doing hair, nails and make up. Kayla has two younger brother who along with the rest of her family and friends will miss her dearly."

A 12-year-old girl was also injured at the site.

She was treated at the Lorn and Islands District General before being moved to a hospital in Glasgow.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and her condition is being described as stable.