Opera performed aboard Aberdeen to London sleeper train

Belongings is inspired by items of luggage carried by railway passengers.

Sleeper hit: Opera inspired by train luggage (file pic). Caledonian Sleeper

An opera has had its world premiere on a train travelling between Aberdeen and London.

Belongings was performed for the first time on Monday night aboard the Caledonian sleeper service.

The opera is inspired by items of luggage carried by railway passengers.

It is a collaboration between north east music event Soundfestival and London's Tete a Tete: The Opera Festival.

Soundfestival director Fiona Robertson said: "We were delighted to be able to take this initiative forward with special performances on the sleeper.

"We hope hearing this opera will encourage people to come and enjoy more performances both at Tete a Tete and soundfestival."

The piece was performed in the lounge car of the train by cellist Zosia Jagodzinska and tenor Robert Lewis.

There will be another chance to experience the opera on the sleeper on November 9.

The piece will also be performed as a pop-up work at King's Cross station throughout the Tete a Tete festival, which runs until August 13, and in Deeside at soundfestival later in the year.

Tete a Tete director Bill Bankes-Jones added: "Our performances on the sleeper was designed to welcome audiences from two of the countries' most creative cities to sample new music and works."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.