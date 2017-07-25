Opera performed aboard Aberdeen to London sleeper train
An opera has had its world premiere on a train travelling between Aberdeen and London.
Belongings was performed for the first time on Monday night aboard the Caledonian sleeper service.
The opera is inspired by items of luggage carried by railway passengers.
It is a collaboration between north east music event Soundfestival and London's Tete a Tete: The Opera Festival.
Soundfestival director Fiona Robertson said: "We were delighted to be able to take this initiative forward with special performances on the sleeper.
"We hope hearing this opera will encourage people to come and enjoy more performances both at Tete a Tete and soundfestival."
The piece was performed in the lounge car of the train by cellist Zosia Jagodzinska and tenor Robert Lewis.
There will be another chance to experience the opera on the sleeper on November 9.
The piece will also be performed as a pop-up work at King's Cross station throughout the Tete a Tete festival, which runs until August 13, and in Deeside at soundfestival later in the year.
Tete a Tete director Bill Bankes-Jones added: "Our performances on the sleeper was designed to welcome audiences from two of the countries' most creative cities to sample new music and works."
