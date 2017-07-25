Badly injured cyclist rescued after 'traumatic' incident

Arran lifeboat was called out to the Cock of Arran on Tuesday morning.

A cyclist who suffered serious injuries in a "traumatic" incident had to be rescued by lifeboat from a remote part of a Scottish island.

The Arran RNLI Lifeboat crew were alerted to the casualty on an isolated stretch of north-east coastline along the Cock of Arran at 10.05am on Tuesday.

The cyclist, who had a broken ankle, dislocated elbow and shoulder injuries, is thought to have fallen from their bike.

After being secured in a basket stretcher, the cyclist was evacuated by lifeboat to the Lochranza pontoon to meet the waiting ambulance.

Arran RNLI helm Mark Nelson said "These kinds of accidents can happen to anyone and the crew and myself are all well-trained to respond and offer assistance to people in these situations.

"Being able to evacuate our casualty to our colleagues in the ambulance service and ensure his friends made it to their ferry on time hopefully gave everyone involved two positives from an otherwise traumatic experience."

The RNLI made a return trip to the scene, near Laggan Cottage, to assist the casualty's two companions.

Both were taken, along with the group's three bicycles, to Brodick to ensure they could meet the ferry and a connecting flight.