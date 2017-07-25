Highlands festival Loopallu will not return after 2017

Organisers announced on Tuesday the event will be staged for the final time in September.

Loopallu: Jake Bugg and Franz Ferdinand among festival alumni (file pic). © STV

One of the most popular music events in the Highlands has announced 2017 will be its final year.

Organisers of Loopallu Festival, based in Ullapool, announced on Tuesday it will be staged for the final time in September.

The event attracts around 2500 revellers but suffered a blow last year when it lost its usual venue, the Broomfield Holiday Park, and was relocated to the town's pier for 2017.

Organisers said: "There's no time to be sad, it's time to celebrate what has made Loopallu so special over the years.

"Time to celebrate how the little event with a big heart transformed a small West Coast village at the end of the season, bringing millions of pounds into the economy over the years, and not to mention the priceless friendships established.

"The whole team would like to say a big thank you to all who have come over the years, your support and enthusiasm made the event what it was and what it is. Loopallu is dead. Long live Loopallu."

Founded by Robert Hicks in 2005, it has seen headliners such as Paolo Nutini and Franz Ferdinand, as well as introducing then little-known acts such as Mumford And Sons and Jake Bugg.

It has also worked with Ullapool Book Festival to bring in names from the literary world, this year featuring Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin.

Acts such as The View, Glasvegas, The Pigeon Detectives and headliners The Vatersay Boys will play at the event's swansong on September 29 and 30.