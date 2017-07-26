Air ambulance narrowly avoided collision with glider

The risk of a crash between the two aircraft near Perth was assessed as 'high.'

Perth Picture Agency

Scotland's charity air ambulance was involved in a near miss with a glider, a report has revealed.

The rescue helicopter was near Perth, having dropped off a patient in Glasgow, when the incident took place on March 25.

The UK Airprox Board said the helicopter's pilot did not see the motor glider as it was obscured by his windscreen pillar.

A paramedic also in the aircraft was reading through a checklist as they returned to base.

Investigators said the two aircraft turned away from each other were separated by 25ft in height and around 656ft laterally.

The report said: "They were running through the arrival checklist when a mid-wing, red and white motor-glider, thought to be a Schiebe-Falke SF25, appeared from behind the windscreen pillar, slightly below the 10-11 o'clock position, head-on and on a converging course.

"He manoeuvred to the right and he saw the motor-glider also turn away and pass down the left-hand side, 200m laterally and 25ft vertically.

"The motor-glider had been invisible to the RHS pilot due to being obscured by the windscreen pillar, and the LHS paramedic was heads-in reading the checklist at the time. He assessed the risk of collision as 'high'."

The pilot of the glider could not be traced, the Airprox Board said.

The charity which runs the air ambulance leases the aircraft and pilots from from Babcock Mission Critical Services (Onshore) Ltd.

Commenting on the report, Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) chief executive David Craig said: "We are currently reviewing the report and the observations and recommendations contained within it.

"I am meeting with our aviation providers - Babcock Mission Critical Services (Onshore) Ltd. - later this week to determine what steps, if any, we should be taking in response to this incident and the report findings."