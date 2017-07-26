Body discovered in village identified as missing man

Graeme Leslie, from St Cyrus, was reported missing from St Cyrus earlier in July.

Graeme Leslie: No suspicious circumstances around death. Police Scotland / Google 2017

A body found near an Aberdeenshire village has been identified as a missing 62-year-old man.

Graeme Leslie, from St Cyrus, was reported missing from his home earlier in July and an extensive search was launched in a bid to trace him.

On Saturday morning, his body was found near the coastal village.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances around Mr Leslie's death.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Leslie's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Following our appeals for information, numerous members of the public got in touch to assist with information.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank these people for their help."