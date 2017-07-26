  • STV
Rally marshal's forest growth warning before fatal crash

An official at the Snowman Rally said he feared overhanging branches would affect visibility.

Joy Robison: The 51-year-old died after being hit by a rally car.
A motorsport official warned about forest growth on a rally track before a spectator was killed.

Ian Campbell told a fatal accident inquiry he was concerned about how overhanging branches might affect driver vision and spectator safety at the Snowman Rally in 2013.

Joy Robson, 51, died after she was struck by a car at the event in February 2013.

Mr Campbell, 52, told Crown lawyer Andrew Brown QC on Wednesday that the Inverness-shire rally was a "very busy event."

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard how Mr Campbell is the deputy clerk of course at the rally, which takes place in Drumnadrochit, south of Inverness.

Mr Campbell told the inquiry we was concerned about the amount of growth on the forest track.

He said he was concerned about sight lines for drivers being affected by overhanging branches and with how the forest growth affected the width of the track and the room for spectators.

Mr Campbell said: "I suggested it would be better to put spectators somewhere which was more open. To spread the load away from area 16."

He said experienced fans stood on higher ground behind the tree line as it provided more protection.

Mr Campbell said: "There are spectators who do not respond to discipline, people with too much alcohol and you are not able to shift them."

There were warning signs around the course saying rallying could be dangerous but Mr Campbell said he could not remember if there had been any prohibited signs, which banned spectators from entering that area.

"They follow the herd," said Mr Brown. "Behave like sheep?"

Mr Campell replied: "Yes."

He had earlier told the court: "The Snowman suffers most with the number of spectators who come to watch it.

"It's a very busy event. It depends upon the weather on the morning of the rally.

"Diehard fans will come to the race regardless of the conditions."

Following evidence on the Snowman Rally, the inquiry will hear evidence into the death of three people during the Jim Clark Memorial Rally in the Scottish Borders on May 31, 2014.

