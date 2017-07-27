Brazilian woman, 69, dies after motorbike and car crash

The male rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries in the crash in Moray.

Fatal crash: Woman dies in collision with car (file pic). ©STV

A Brazilian woman has died after the motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a car.

The male rider of the bike also suffered serious injuries in the crash in Moray at 5.35pm on Wednesday and is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 69-year-old woman who died has not been named.

The occupants of the car their motorcycle collided with on the A939 Lecht to Tomintoul Road were not hurt, police said.

Sergeant Rob Warnock added: "My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the female who sadly died in this collision.

"Several people witnessed this incident and I am acutely aware that they, and others who assisted at the scene, have also been affected by the tragic circumstances."

